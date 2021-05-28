Cancel
Boise, ID

This longtime Boise store has just changed. Now it represents ‘the future of Rite Aid’

By John Sowell
Idaho Statesman
 20 days ago

Four drugstores in Idaho are among the first of Rite Aid’s more than 2,400 stores to undergo a major remodel. “This is the future of Rite Aid,” Lydia Stroup, a RiteAid divisional vice president for retail, said in an interview at the company’s flagship Boise store at 1515 W. State St. “This is our new remodel, the start of a transformation from what you would do in a traditional drug store into a health and wellness destination.”

www.idahostatesman.com
