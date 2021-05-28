Local municipal leaders rally to oppose short-term rental legislation
A pair of bills regarding short-term rentals currently being considered by the state Legislature have local municipal leaders up in arms. The proposed legislation – House Bill 4722 and Senate Bill 4466 – would allow short-term rentals in all residential zones across the state. Specifically, the bills would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act to allow short-term rentals – units where guests reside for not more than 30 days – to be zoned as residential use without needing any special-use permits from the local planning commission.www.grandhaventribune.com