Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Local municipal leaders rally to oppose short-term rental legislation

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of bills regarding short-term rentals currently being considered by the state Legislature have local municipal leaders up in arms. The proposed legislation – House Bill 4722 and Senate Bill 4466 – would allow short-term rentals in all residential zones across the state. Specifically, the bills would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act to allow short-term rentals – units where guests reside for not more than 30 days – to be zoned as residential use without needing any special-use permits from the local planning commission.

www.grandhaventribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Legislature#Short Term Rental#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Dana Point, CAdanapointtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Short-Term Rentals

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Mecklenburg County, NCcorneliustoday.com

NC poised to strike down short-term rental regulations

Cornelius may be a prime destination for users of Vrbo and Airbnb. Short-term vacation home rentals could return to Cornelius as early as next year if the North Carolina General Assembly undoes the so-called Cornelius Bill which outlawed them. That’s a good thing, or bad, depending on whom you ask.
House Rent975ycountry.com

St. Joseph City Commission Not Hearing From Lawmakers On Short Term Rental Bills

The St. Joseph City Commission remains opposed to a pair of bills in the state Legislature to take local control away when it comes to regulating short term rentals. The House and Senate have both taken testimony in committee hearings on May 18 but neither have passed the bills and sent them to the other chamber. Commissioner Jeff Richards has tried to contact Senator Kim LaSata and Representative Pauline Wendzel but has not gotten a reply.
House RentPosted by
The Center Square

Short-term rental bills divide local governments, renters

(The Center Square) – Legislation in Lansing aims to dictate whether local governments can ban Michiganders from generating income via short-term rentals (STR). The Michigan Municipal League (MML) opposes the bill backed by GOP lawmakers, Senate Bill 446 and House Bill 4722, which aim to stop governments from banning STRs. A vote is expected within two weeks.
Mecklenburg County, NCcorneliustoday.com

Opinion: HOAs should make short-term rental decisions

June 11. OPINION. By Lore Postman Schneider. Of every 10 Cornelius properties, nine are in a neighborhood governed by a homeowners association (HOA). So when it comes to a person’s property rights, I believe it’s the individual HOAs—not the town—that should drive certain decisions. Front of mind right now are...
House RentLancaster Online

Earl Township supervisors amend zoning ordinance for short-term rentals

When: Earl Township supervisors’ meeting, June 7. What happened: The township held a public hearing to adopt an amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide regulations covering short-term rental facilities. Background: A short-term rental is described as a property or a portion of a property used for the purpose of...
Conway, NHmidfloridanewspapers.com

Town seeks more control over short-term rental properties

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — The town of Conway is seeking more control over Airbnbs and other short-term rental properties in residential neighborhoods. The town filed a petition in Carroll County Superior Court last week to be able to pursue enforcement actions to shut down rentals that violate its zoning rules, New Hampshire Public radio reported. The town voted in April to allow short-term rentals in residential areas only if owners occupy the homes and receive town permission.
Virginia Beach, VAInside Nova

Virginia Beach postpones short-term rental regulation vote

(The Center Square) – A vote on prospective Virginia Beach regulations that would limit opportunities for Airbnb and other short-term rentals was postponed until July 6 by the City Council. The City Council listened to speakers on both sides of the issue Tuesday night during a lengthy discussion. Some supporters...
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Guest View – Rep. Carson, Sen. Euer: Short-term rental safety must be addressed

Summer is upon us, and with the increased vaccination rate making tourism possible now, places like our district in Newport are pleased and relieved to welcome visitors again. As the tourism industry tries to recover from the devastation impacts of a lost year, our state must get back to work on unresolved issues concerning short-term rentals offered by third-party hosting platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

City council work session to discuss short term vacation rentals

CHEYENNE – The city council will hold a work session in council chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave., on Friday, June 18 at noon. The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to short term vacation rentals. The meeting remains available remotely via...
East Lansing, MImilawyersweekly.com

End of short-term rental ban sought

Feeling a cool breeze blowing from the Michigan lake and hearing the soft murmurs of snowbirds are major attractions for tourists during summer. Hundreds of tourists flock to the lakeshore to unwind themselves among nature. And this has become a family tradition for several years. The sandy beaches of Lake Michigan offer a refreshing retreat to tired and exhausted tourists.
Hugo, MNpresspubs.com

Council unanimously decides short-term rentals should not be allowed

HUGO — City staff are drafting an ordinance that prohibit short-term rentals within the city. The City Council unanimously agreed not only should short-term rentals be prohibited, but the language in the city code needs to be more specific. Back in April, the City Council directed the Ordinance Review Committee...
Mercer, WIyourdailyglobe.com

Contested short term rental permit passes committee

Hurley — A contested conditional use permit to operate a tourist rooming house in Mercer passed the Iron County Comprehensive Planning, Land and Zoning Committee on Tuesday, with owners, neighbors and attorneys from both sides present at the meeting. The 4-1 committee approval established a list of conditions based on...