Winter Park church designated historic ‘beacon’ for Hannibal Square community

The sunny yellow bricks and red double-doors of Hannibal Square’s Prayer Mission of God in Christ Church provide a welcome sight for anyone seeking a place to worship.

For residents of Winter Park’s historic Black neighborhood, the Lyman Avenue church is also a community hub that holds memories of sermons by the late Rev. Jerry Hall, who died in 2008.

It was important to Hall’s widow, Martha Bryant-Hall, that his legacy be preserved as a street preacher and activist who encouraged a nonviolent approach during the fight for equality at the height of the civil rights movement. Hall is also widely credited for the successful push to integrate jobs at the post office and city hall.

So when Bryant-Hall applied for the church to be placed on Winter Park’s Register of Historic Places, the votes from the historic preservation board and city commissioners this month were unanimous.

Bryant-Hall said she believes her husband is “smiling down from Heaven,” a thought that makes her heart happy.

“This church and Rev. Hall was a beacon for the community,” she said. “The people on the West side know what the pastors have done.”

Prayer Mission of God in Christ Church was built in 1945, a tiny 962-square-foot structure nestled in the community that once housed more than 20 churches within one-third square mile.

“It’s not that the building itself is remarkable architecturally – it’s the importance of churches in the history and heritage of the Hannibal Square neighborhood,” said city planner Jeff Briggs.

A historic building can’t be significantly changed on the outside or torn down unless the city’s preservation board gives permission.

Maria Bryant said it brings her joy to see appreciation for her papa’s work.

“It’s an honor and privilege to continue the legacy that he believed in – home, preservation and making sure he had a community that was equitable,” she said.

In addition to the church, Hall’s home down the street on Lyman Avenue was granted the historic designation in 2016.

Vice Mayor Carolyn Cooper said she fondly remembers Hall visiting her home when she first began serving in public office.

“Winter Park is an incredible community,” she said. “And I think we all have roots that go back a long way — much of that has to do with the heritage and friendship of our bridge builders and our West side.”

Mayor Phil Anderson said he was grateful for the longtime contributions by Hannibal Square families “who have made it such a magnificent and important part of our city.”

“Thank you for trusting us with that heritage,” he said.

