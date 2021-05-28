The List: Austin-area coworking firms

MLS #1886134 NEW LISTING SHEPHERD AREA - $460,000 New build 2007, beautifully custom designed farm house on 53 acres! Open concept main level, 4-5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fully finished basement • Foyer entrance, walk-in closets, great room, den/study, mudroom, radiant flooring. Family/rec room, custom pecan cabinets, covered deck off the dining room. Attached heated garage, 30x50 heated pole barn with water & electric, 2-secondary garages. Storage sheds, 2 RV hookups. Located off a blacktop road, open land for pasture and wooded hardwoods. Lots of wildlife! Ready to make it your own, furnishings and machinery are negotiable. Call Mary Anne Colmus today 231-357-5218 ERA GREATER NORTH PROPERTIES 3080 W 13th Street Cadillac MI 49601.