The List: Austin-area coworking firms

One of the largest-ever homegrown Sarasota tech firms, Revcontent, has a new owner — but the local CEO maintains ambitious growth plans. Revcontent, which specializes in native advertising, or paid marketing content on websites, was acquired in early June when Star Mountain Capital Partners and Capital Dynamics acquired a majority stake in it. Financial terms of the deal for Revcontent, which had $183.8 million in revenue when it made the Inc. 500 in 2017, weren’t disclosed. Revcontent was also named a GrowFL company to watch in 2020, when, company officials say, it paid out more than $500 million to online publishers.