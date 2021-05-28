Senate Republicans make revised counteroffer of $928 billion infrastructure spending

Sen. Rob Portman reaffirmed Senate Republicans' commitment to getting a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package on Sunday. Portman is one of 11 Republicans in talks with 10 Senate Democrats and members of the Biden administration to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal, which would prevent the upper chamber from using the reconciliation process to advance legislation. The reconciliation process would be able to pass a bill without GOP support if all Democrats vote in favor of it.