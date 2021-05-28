Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans make revised counteroffer of $928 billion infrastructure spending

By Staff
wlen.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans announced Thursday their revised counteroffer of a $928 billion infrastructure spending plan. President Biden had reduced his initial infrastructure proposal by $600 billion — down from $1.7 trillion — in his latest compromise to Republicans. The president said he wanted at least $1 trillion in an infrastructure plan over an eight-year period. Biden said Thursday that he plans to meet next week about the counteroffer with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., who’s leading the Senate GOP’s negotiating team.

www.wlen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Senate Gop#Gop#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Portman says Senate Republicans are 'absolutely committed' to getting bipartisan infrastructure deal

Sen. Rob Portman reaffirmed Senate Republicans' commitment to getting a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package on Sunday. Portman is one of 11 Republicans in talks with 10 Senate Democrats and members of the Biden administration to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal, which would prevent the upper chamber from using the reconciliation process to advance legislation. The reconciliation process would be able to pass a bill without GOP support if all Democrats vote in favor of it.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

GOP senators are furious over Biden pledge tying infrastructure bill to huge Democratic package

Congressional Republicans erupted on Friday after President Biden pledged to reject a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package. While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

At Senate hearing, Republicans spar with Pentagon leaders over size of $715 billion defense budget

‘BARELY TREADING WATER’: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley faced a respectful but highly skeptical onslaught from key Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday as they sought to defend the Biden administration’s proposed $715 billion Pentagon budget. “You have a hard job, especially...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

No. 3 Senate Republican John Barrasso vows to make Biden a 'one-half-term president'

The No. 3 Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, told a group of voters that he wants to make President Joe Biden a "one-half-term president." "Mitch McConnell's come under a lot of criticism for saying, at one point, he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president," Barrasso said last Thursday at an event hosted by the Ripon Society, a centrist Republican think tank, which posted the remarks Tuesday.
Politicsnjsendems.org

Addiego Bill to Reduce State Debt Goes to Governor

Trenton – Senator Dawn Addiego (D-Burlington) issued the following statement today after the Senate and Assembly passed legislation she sponsored which would establish the New Jersey Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund to pay down current state debt and avert future borrowing:. “It is crucial that we use this year’s budget...
Pennsylvania Statepasenate.com

Senator Tartaglione Votes for New $38 Billion PA Spending Plan, Opposes Administrative & School Code Bills

Philadelphia, PA – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) voted in support of the $38 billion Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget adopted by the Pennsylvania General Assembly today, but voted against accompanying Administrative Code and School Code legislation. “I am extremely dismayed that the Republican leadership in the General Assembly once again...