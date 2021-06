Don’t Panic! We have more shows like the Amazon Prime Video teen drama. If you’ve finished watching the hit series and have started your own hunt to find shows just like it, look no further than this list. And if you haven’t watched Panic yet, you should — it may be ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean it’s equally fun to watch. If you’re a fan of The Hunger Games, The Wilds, or other teen dramas, you’re sure to love this competitive drama with high stakes and an ensemble of new characters to meet.