The List: Austin's active angel investors and private equity crowdfunding

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Fluo Labs Inc., a premarket clinical stage medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for millions of allergy sufferers, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. The company is in the process of creating a breakthrough medical device aimed at dramatically improving the way people manage Allergic Rhinitis (AR) -- more commonly known as hay fever. With successful proof-of-concept studies under its belt, the working prototype is designed to treat AR by using photobiomodulation (a form of light therapy) to inhibit the release of histamines and reduce inflammation - effectively acting as a natural antihistamine. The device won multiple awards after showing at CES earlier this year, including the Gear Diary and Techlicious Best of CES Awards. The company was also a P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge finalist. The funds from the crowdfunding campaign will be used to complete product development, clinical evaluation and obtain a FDA De Novo grant and CE Certification.