The List: Austin's active angel investors and private equity crowdfunding

 29 days ago

The 2021 list of angel investment firms & equity crowdfunding sources is one of several lists presented as package to aid startups and entrepreneurs. The list is presented alphabetically to allow firms flexibility in what they are able disclose. However, firms must be able to disclose either total capital raised or invested since inception to be considered for the list.

Private Equity
Economy
Venture Capital
Economyefinancialcareers.co.uk

Primary Fund Investments - Private Equity

We are working with an expanding private markets investor, looking to hire an Associate into their London team. Successful candidates will work across Private Equity fund investments, focusing on fund managers across Europe. Job Responsibilities:. Support investment process - sourcing, screening, due diligence and execution of investments into PE funds.
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Fluo Labs Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with StartEngine

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Fluo Labs Inc., a premarket clinical stage medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for millions of allergy sufferers, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. The company is in the process of creating a breakthrough medical device aimed at dramatically improving the way people manage Allergic Rhinitis (AR) -- more commonly known as hay fever. With successful proof-of-concept studies under its belt, the working prototype is designed to treat AR by using photobiomodulation (a form of light therapy) to inhibit the release of histamines and reduce inflammation - effectively acting as a natural antihistamine. The device won multiple awards after showing at CES earlier this year, including the Gear Diary and Techlicious Best of CES Awards. The company was also a P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge finalist. The funds from the crowdfunding campaign will be used to complete product development, clinical evaluation and obtain a FDA De Novo grant and CE Certification.
BusinessLaw.com

Integreon Acquired by Private Equity Firm EagleTree Capital

Alternative legal service provider Integreon announced today that it was acquired by private equity firm EagleTree Capital, which bought the company from previous owner NewQuest Capital partners. No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but in a press release announcing the news, Integreon noted that its operations, management team and personnel will not undergo any changes.
born2invest.com

Do Buy/Sell Ads Work on Equity Crowdfunding Portals? The Experience of CrowdFundMe

CFM Board, CrowdFundMe’s electronic bulletin board for the exchange of company shares or quotas, from the month of its launch last February to June 8th, has 819 sale announcements published (of which 159 are active) for a counter value of over $5.5 million (€4.6 million). In the same period, 1,500 purchase alerts were registered. This was reported by CrowdFundMe itself on its website.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private-equity investors this year, with at least six deals announced in the last month. 1. Three private equity firms, Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, partnered with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, to obtain a majority investment in Medline, a large privately held manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies.
Businessmoneyweek.com

How to join the private-equity party

Supermarket chain Morrisons is the highest-profile UK-listed company to be targeted by private equity this year. But it’s by no means the first – and it almost certainly won’t be the last. As the Financial Times points out, private-equity firms have now bid for 13 UK-listed businesses since the start of 2021, the highest figure since 1999. If you include private firms in the UK too, the figure rises to 345, the highest on record (going back to 1984).
Retailrealclearmarkets.com

The Death of a Visionary Retailer Reminds Us of Private Equity's Genius

Leigh Perkins died last month. Most reading this likely weren’t aware of his passing, or who he was for that matter. But his story has broad relevance in consideration of the times in which we live. About Perkins, his New York Times obituary noted that he “built Orvis from a...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

AUA Private Equity establishes Profectus Beauty

AUA Private Equity Partners, a consumer private equity firm focused on investing in Hispanic-oriented companies and/or family-owned businesses in the consumer products and consumer services sector has established Profectus Beauty, which will seek to invest in hair care, skin care and other personal care brands that market and develop products focused on improving wellness and targeting anti-ageing sentiment.
BusinessLaw.com

Kirkland Adds to Paris Private Equity With Willkie Hire

Kirkland & Ellis has added a new partner to its European investment funds group in Paris, as the firm continues to expand its private equity firepower in the French capital. Raphaël Bloch joins from the Paris office of Willkie Farr and Gallagher, where he was an associate for four years. He previously practiced as an associate at King & Wood Mallesons following trainee stints at DLA Piper.
Businessphocuswire.com

Private equity takes majority stake in hospitality tech provider Enseo

Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital has acquired a majority stake in Texas-based Enseo, a provider of in-room entertainment, Wi-Fi, smart room automation, energy management and other technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. With the investment Enseo says it will “continue to innovate...
Marketsmeidilight.com

A Complete Private Equity Investment Guide

Private equity is an alternative form of financing that a company or business can get off the public markets. Private equity investment in Chongqing provides company owners and entrepreneurs capital or finances that may be hard to get from financial institutions or public markets. Private equity can be used for various works, stretching from venture capital to buyout capital.In this article, we’ll look into everything about private equity investment in Chongqing, including the forms of private equity available, a typical section of portfolios you can allocate to private equity, advantages of private equity investment, etc.
Marketsbeckersasc.com

10 observations on private equity and venture capital

1. Over the last two decades, the private equity news and business has often been dominated by the largest funds: Blackstone, Apollo, Carlyle, Madison Dearborn, etc. 2. In the last decade, there has been an explosion of smaller funds, ranging from $50 million to several billion dollars. 3. Many of...
EducationVermilion Standard

Instructions on how to become an 'angel investor' in Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie area residents can get help from an angel or become one themselves during an online education session on angel investors. The City of Grande Prairie Economic Development department is partnering with National Angel Capital Organization to get an angel investor network up and running in Grande Prairie. The...
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Trucker Tools acquired by private equity-backed SaaS company

The digital freight management platform Trucker Tools is planning for a new stage of growth after being acquired today by ASG, a software as a service (SaaS) company owned by a private equity firm. Walnut Creek, California-based Alpine SG (ASG) says its mission is to buy, build, and operate market-leading...
Businessfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Novo Farina secures £3m in private investor funding

Meat alternatives developer Novo Farina has raised more than £3m from private investors to fund the next stage of tis development. Led by billionaire author and investor Richard Koch, the funding round will support the manufacturer’s continued growth after it received greater demand for its pea flour and protein products.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

YFM sells FourNet stake to Palatine Private Equity

YFM has exited its investment in FourNet, a digital transformation and customer experience specialists whose clients include 10 Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, HM Treasury and the Bank of England. The secondary buyout deal backed by Palatine Private Equity generated a six-times return for YFM’s investors in less than four...
Atlanta, GApapernewsnetwork.com

Commercial Private Equity Completes 75 Years of Offering Trusted Funding Solutions

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2021 –(PR.com)– As traditional financing models become outdated, there is a need to replace it with a secured first mortgage at a low loan to value. Clients looking for a cost-effective source of gathering short-term capital can utilize Commercial Private Equity’s services and get their deals closed quickly and efficiently.Commercial Private Equity offers funding solutions to clients such as corporations, commercial property developers, brokers, and private individuals to meet their financial objectives via commercial hard money loan consultation in Atlanta, GA.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Audax Private Equity

Developing Solutions is a network testing software business. Corsearch is a provider of brand services including trademark research, online brand protection and anti-piracy. With the acquisition of AI Fire, Snow Phipps seeks to build its position within the fire protection services industry. March 23, 2021. Altasciences’ executive management team, headed...
Economymoneyweek.com

Too embarrassed to ask: what is private equity?

When a company is listed on the stockmarket, it is described as being a public company. If you own shares in such a company, it means that you own some of its publicly-listed equity. When a company is not listed on a stockmarket, it is described as being a private...
EconomyCIO

6 steps to data maturity in banking and private equity

The banking industry has traditionally been very focused on risk management, but in recent years, the emergence of online and app-based challenger banks has kick-started a series of digital transformation programmes to maintain and grow market share. Additionally, the impact of the global pandemic has caused many banks to not just accelerate transformation, but also stop and think about how they change. They’re now looking to flatten existing hierarchies, break down silos, create flexible working environments and speed up the decision-making process, powered by data.