Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of Roland Garros, citing her struggle with depression and anxiety. “Naomi will not be playing at Wimbledon this year,” Osaka agent Stuart Duguid said in an email to TBEN. “She’s making time with her friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to perform in front of her home fans.” On Wednesday, Wimbledon organizers said the 23-year-old quadruple Grand Slam champion is due to compete in the championships, which begin on June 28.