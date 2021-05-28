Statement from the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council on the One Health Act
“The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) urges Congress to pass S. 861 and H.R. 2061, the Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act (One Health Act). As the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced, the health of humans, animals and the environment are interconnected. In calling for federal departments and agencies to bring together human and animal health experts to establish a national One Health Framework and coordinate activities under a unified, collaborative One Health Program, the One Health Act will help ensure the U.S. is better equipped to detect, prevent and respond to future zoonotic disease outbreaks.petsplusmag.com