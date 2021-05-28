Statement from the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council on the One Health Act

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health vaccination clinic at the Quinte Wellness Centre using the Family Dental Centre arena ran smoothly the day I was there. Recipients of the vaccine were screened outside the arena back doors before being permitted to enter. Once inside the arena, a recipient was directed to one of six check-in points. A health card was required and they then ask recipients their name and date of birth. The day I was there five columns of two sets of chairs were set up. One for the recipient, one for anyone else helping them. The column had about 15 sets of chairs set up in a row. There were plenty of people around to direct people where to go and questions were answered politely and efficiently.