Arriving at the European Council in Brussels, where EU heads of state and government will once again discuss coordination in dealing with the pandemic, in particular with regard to freedom of movement in the face of new variables, Antonio Costa faced the latest data. On the part of the chancellor, who said she did not take Angela Merkel’s words as criticism of Portugal, agreed that a vote should take place among the 27 countries and made sure she would apply to travelers from the UK using what the council had approved.