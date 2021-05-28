Cancel
Agriculture

Beef and commodity trends updated

By Staff Report
farmvilleherald.com
 28 days ago

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on May 21. In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly steady to $4 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales $1 to $15 higher. Slaughter cows $3 to $7 higher. Wheat 27 cents lower, new crop 27 cents lower. Corn mostly 10 cents lower, new crop six cents lower. Soybeans mostly 51 cents lower, new crop 29 cents lower.

AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy steady as U.S. crop prospects assessed

* Midwest rain forecasts have curbed prices this week * Risk that dry northerly zones will see little moisture * Spring wheat supports CBOT wheat, veg oils underpin soybeans (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged higher on Friday as the market assessed contrasting rain forecasts for U.S. growing belts and looked ahead to government acreage estimates next week. Grain prices have been pressured this week by weather charts projecting heavy rain in a swathe of the U.S. Midwest, but more limited moisture expected in northerly zones has sustained concern about drought damage. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2% at $5.37-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT. "The long-awaited rains in the Iowa region are particularly welcome," consultancy Agritel said in a note, referring to the largest U.S. corn producing state. "However, the crucial period remains ahead at the corn flowering stage by mid-July." Market participants are increasingly turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 30 acreage report. Analysts expected the USDA to increase corn and soy area estimates compared with its March projections. U.S. harvest prospects are being watched particularly closely due to tightening global stocks and strong Chinese demand. The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that the world's stocks-to-use ratio for grains would fall to an eight-year low in 2021/22, despite expected record production of corn and wheat. CBOT November soybean futures were up 0.5% at $12.97-3/4 a bushel, facing resistance at the psychological $13 threshold. The USDA said on Thursday private exporters reported a sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 260,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, adding to other soybean export sales reported this week. Soybean futures also drew support from a recovery in vegetable oil prices this week. CBOT September wheat was up 0.6% at $6.56 a bushel, supported by concerns over drought in northern U.S. spring wheat belts. MGEX September spring wheat was up 1.7%. Wheat markets have been weighing drought damage to spring wheat in North America and the Black Sea region against favourable prospects for winter wheat harvesting that is getting under way in the northern hemisphere. Prices at 1121 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 656.00 4.00 0.61 640.50 2.42 CBOT corn 537.25 1.25 0.23 484.00 11.00 CBOT soy 1297.75 6.00 0.46 1311.00 -1.01 Paris wheat Sep 203.75 -0.75 -0.37 192.50 5.84 Paris maize Jun 238.00 -3.50 -1.45 219.00 8.68 Paris rape Aug 510.00 4.75 0.94 418.25 21.94 WTI crude oil 73.18 -0.12 -0.16 48.52 50.82 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.09 1.2100 -1.31 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Australia; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Advantage: Beef

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Americans’ ongoing love affair with beef is driving a beef boom that is almost unprecedented in the modern history of the US meat and poultry industry. Beef has been the so-called King of the retail meat case for most of the last 50 years. But strong beef sales at the grocery store even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to upend food purchasing patterns have cemented beef’s position as the undisputed meat case leader.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is down 9 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 5 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 5 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 10 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 8 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 341.48 points and August crude oil is up $0.08 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.030 and August gold is down $8.30 per ounce. New-crop December corn and November bean futures have come roaring back from sharp early losses, with December up 24 cents from the low and Nov beans now 34 cents above the daily low. Minneapolis wheat continues to move higher towards the contract high as hot, dry weather is expected to worsen already-compromised spring wheat yield potential.
Agriculturefarms.com

World Grains Production to Exceed Consumption in 2021-22

Total worldwide grains production in 2021-22 will outstrip consumption for the first time in five years, according to updated monthly estimates from the International Grains Council (IGC). Released on Thursday, the IGC’s Grain Market Report pegged total expected new-crop production of grains (wheat and coarse grains) at record 2.301 billion...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

CBOT weekly outlook: MGEX wheat spread widens over winter wheats

MarketsFarm — Hot, dry growing conditions in key spring wheat-growing regions of the northern U.S. and Canadian Prairies have seen Minneapolis (MGEX) spring wheat futures widen their spread over Chicago and Kansas City winter wheat contracts over the past few weeks — with additional strength likely given the current weather forecasts.
Agricultureadvfn.com

Wheat Higher as Market Mulls Weather Patterns

-- Wheat for September delivery rose 1.3% to $6.63 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with weather systems delivering rainfall to the U.S. Midwest, but missing wheat-growing areas. -- Corn for July delivery rose 0.7% to $6.64 1/4 a bushel. -- Soybeans for November delivery fell...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Trend Fully Lower

Livestock futures flopped lower following Tuesday’s exciting rally as traders pull back and search for fundamental support. After Tuesday’s surge, livestock futures have been left high and dry without a stitch of support to be found from traders. Cattle futures are looking for support from the cash cattle market, but thus far packers have distanced themselves from the market and aren’t wanting to participate just yet. Meanwhile the lean hog market doesn’t have much fundamental support to stand on given Tuesday’s double-digit lower pork cutout close.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: New Crop Soybeans, Corn Lower

Corn is 1 cent to 2 cents higher up front, 6 cents to 8 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 3 cents to 5 cents lower, and wheat is 4 cents to 19 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 cent to 2 cents higher on July, with new crop 6 cents to 8 cents lower with spreads firming and trade fading from the overnight highs with rains in parts of Iowa and less short-term threats in the forecast. Ethanol margins are seeing support from corn values holding the lower end of the range with the weekly report showing production up 23,000 barrels per day (bpd), with stocks 518,000 barrels higher, with a big gasoline draw.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Reports could move range for grain prices

Everybody is waiting until June 30. That’s the day the USDA releases its first acreage report of the season. It’s also the date of the next stocks report. Farmers and analysts rightly put those acreage numbers under a magnifying glass every year, but this year the stocks report is also important because the long bull market has been driven by strong demand and tight stocks, according to Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.
Agricultureaustincountynewsonline.com

Beef With A Story To It

Direct beef purchases from the farm continue to be an emerging trend as consumers want to know both the story and faces behind the products they are purchasing, according to an expert. At the recent Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Stiles Farm Field Day, producers learned more about how they...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Hog futures fall as cash prices for pork slide

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures fell sharply on Wednesday, with the front-month Chicago Mercantile Exchange contract sinking 2.8% to its lowest in more than two months. Weakness in the cash market pressured hog futures, traders said. CME July hogs settled down 3 cents at 104.525 cents...
AgricultureParsons Sun

Food commodities

The Labette Assistance Center will distribute U.S. Department of Agriculture food commodities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, or until all of the food is distributed at the former Sunshine convenience store, 2301 Main St. Food to be distributed is USDA quality canned, dry, fresh and frozen...
Businessdailynewsen.com

Trading on Commodity Market in 2021

In 2021, the commodity market showed incredible growth, well ahead of small-cap and tech stocks. So, for example, the cost of lumber has increased almost fivefold compared to the pre-COVID-19 period. Why not consider this market as one of the most potentially profitable areas? In this article, you will learn about the features of CFD trading commodities.
Agriculturekmaland.com

Beef cattle short pasture

Uncertainty has caused price volatility for cattle markets, Stephen Koontz, ag economist for Colorado State University, wrote in his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Battle Continues Between Feedlots, Packers

The battle is on as Friday heads into its afternoon trade and the cash cattle market has yet to be truly tested. The tension in the live cattle market is thick this morning as packers are unwilling to pump up their bids and thus far haven’t been able to convince feedlots into caving into steady prices. Meanwhile, the lean hog market is relishing in Friday’s support while the feeder cattle complex enjoys another day of lower trending corn.
Agriculturebowmanextra.com

Hope for an improved fall calf market

With a strong futures market next spring and predicted lower cattle numbers nationwide, the outlook for calf prices this fall is cautiously optimistic. But feeders, ranchers and salebarn owners alike agree that if price transparency isn’t achieved, the entire industry will continue to suffer severely. February, April and June of...
Gallipolis, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Livestock report

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696:. Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle / Based on In-Weight) Yearling Steers 700-800lbs: $130.00 – $132.00; 800-900lbs: $128.00; 900-1000lbs: $105.00 – $118.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $117.00 – $125.00; 700-800lbs: $115.00 – $121.00; 800-900lbs:...
Chicago, ILBeloit Daily News

Grains, livestock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was down 11.25 cents at $6.4725 a bushel; July corn was off 6 cents at $6.5725 a bushel; July oats dropped 4.75 cents at $3.61 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 24.25 cents at $13.6050 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy and wheat steady as market eyes U.S. weather

* CBOT corn, soy, wheat firm after Tuesday slide on rain outlook * Market weighs risk of persisting dryness in some U.S. crop belts * MGEX spring wheat stays firm near two-week high (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed whether forecast rain that dampened prices a day earlier would relieve the driest U.S. growing zones. Soybeans drew support from rebounding vegetable oil prices while further gains for Minneapolis spring wheat helped to underpin Chicago wheat. Market participants have been assessing to what extent rains last weekend and showers expected in the week ahead will alleviate particularly dry western and northern U.S. crop belts. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report this week pegged the condition of crops below market forecasts. "Rains across the Midwest will have helped crops, but to what extent nobody knows, and with such uncertainty we are in a bit of a holding pattern," said one Melbourne-based grains trader. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.2% at $5.40 a bushel by 1056 GMT. CBOT November soybeans were up 0.2% at $13.04-1/2 a bushel while CBOT September wheat added 1.3% to $6.63-50 a bushel. Front-month MGEX spring wheat was up nearly 2%, holding near a two-week peak touched on Tuesday. Northerly U.S. spring wheat zones have been severely affected by dryness this year, in contrast to generally favourable conditions for winter wheat across the northern hemisphere. Winter wheat harvesting is under way in the United States. In the Black Sea region, consultancy Agritel said that first wheat crops could be cut in the coming week in southern Russia and Ukraine. "The dry and warm weather conditions will now allow the cereals in these southern regions to mature quickly," it said. Traders were also watching for further indications on Chinese demand after large sales of U.S. soybeans in the past week. Prices at 1056 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 663.50 8.50 1.30 640.50 3.59 CBOT corn 540.00 1.00 0.19 484.00 11.57 CBOT soy 1304.50 2.25 0.17 1311.00 -0.50 Paris wheat Sep 208.50 1.50 0.72 192.50 8.31 Paris maize Jun 246.75 3.25 1.33 219.00 12.67 Paris rape Aug 502.00 7.50 1.52 418.25 20.02 WTI crude oil 73.35 0.50 0.69 48.52 51.17 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.03 1.2100 -1.31 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Aditya Soni and David Goodman )