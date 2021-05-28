Transportation Engineering Scholarship Awarded to Adair Garrett
McMahon Associates, Inc., a transportation engineering and planning firm, is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2021 Joseph and Peggy McMahon Transportation Engineering Scholarship is Adair Garrett, a May 2021 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She will continue to pursue her Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering with a transportation engineering concentration over the next two years. This scholarship award is competitively selected through the Berks County Community Foundation.www.bctv.org