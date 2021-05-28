Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Transportation Engineering Scholarship Awarded to Adair Garrett

bctv.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcMahon Associates, Inc., a transportation engineering and planning firm, is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2021 Joseph and Peggy McMahon Transportation Engineering Scholarship is Adair Garrett, a May 2021 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She will continue to pursue her Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering with a transportation engineering concentration over the next two years. This scholarship award is competitively selected through the Berks County Community Foundation.

www.bctv.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Berks County, PA
Traffic
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Civil Engineering#Mcmahon Associates Inc#Gpa#Sls#Rce#The Philanthropy Chair#Trees Atlanta#Plantlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Education
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Georgia Tech
Country
Portugal
Related
Maui County, HIMaui News

Molokai students awarded scholarships

Molokai High School graduates Ashawna-Leah Bicoy and Hulu Kekahuna Ah Van were each awarded $2,000, a laptop and a Dakine backpack by the Kukui Malamalama Scholarship program in memory of Kekuhaupio Likua. The scholarship award is administered by the Friends of Molokai High & Middle Schools Foundation. The Kukui Malamalama...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Valley Briefs: SCAG awards scholarships

Hyun-Soo Choi and Priscila Jimenez of El Centro were announced Thursday as winners of 2021 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) scholarships. Choi and Jimenez were among 11 students from across Southern California who will receive $4,000 each in financial support. The SCAG scholarship program, now in its 11th year,...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Sunrise Rotarians Award Scholarships

Throughout the world, there are over 35,000 Rotary Clubs with 1.2 million members. Being a Rotarian means more than the sum of what a Rotarian believes about Rotary. Instead, it revolves around maintaining high ethical standards in one’s business, in one’s profession and in one’s personal life. The commitment to...
AgricultureDaily Gate City

Moeller awarded local conservation scholarship

Blake Moeller, a senior at Central Lee High School, has been awarded the 2021 Lee Soil and Water Conservation District’s Scholarship. Moeller won the local honor and a cash award based on his outstanding scholastic and community service record. District chairman Tim Steffensmeier announced Tuesday that Moeller is the 31st...
Carlinville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Hospital auxiliary awards scholarships

CARLINVILLE — Joseph Allen Haenel of Staunton and Hailey Odorizzi of Mount Olive have been awarded $1,000 medical-field college scholarships through the Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary. The scholarships are open to any Macoupin County high school senior who plans to seek a degree in the medical field. Haenel and Odorizzi...
East Meadow, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Chamber awards graduates scholarships

Four East Meadow School District seniors were able to add to the excitement of graduating when the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce presented them each with $1,000 scholarships on June 2. “It’s good that this year we’re able to hand the kids their scholarships,” said Christine Mooney, a member of...
Educationharvardpress.com

2021 Bromfield Senior Scholarships and Awards

Bromfield Trustees Elizabeth and Stanley Turner Award. Arjun Khurana, Claire Stoddard, William Walling-Sotolongo. Olivier Bradley, Vivian Liu, Kaitlyn Ostrowski, Arianna Thornton. Ambassador Simon Henshaw Award for Citizenship & Public Service. Anya Buchovecky. Ayer Rotary Fidelity Scholarship. Charles (Tommy) Nigzus. Barbara Ann Gould Memorial Scholarship. Victoria Ferguson. Bromfield Student Council Awards...
CharitiesHickory Daily Record

Bethlehem Ruritan Club awards scholarships

The Bethlehem Ruritan Club recently awarded scholarship assistance to four students from the Bethlehem Fire District. Each year the club recognizes one of the students as the recipient of the Tommy Hefner Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is provided in memory of Tommy Hefner, an active Ruritan member and community businessman, who died from a heart condition. The winner is considered to possess many talents in working with others and being actively involved with his or her community.
Tuckahoe, NJAtlantic City Press

Tuckahoe American Legion awards scholarships

The Aaron Wittkamp Colwell American Legion Post 239 of Tuckahoe, resumed its yearly scholarship program. They awarded two Upper Township students a $1,000 college scholarship on May 26. Ashlyn Sudol is planning on attending Atlantic Cape Community College. Lorna Connell is planning to attend Rowan University.
Spanish Fort, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarships awarded

The Original Oyster House awarded its 15th Annual Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarships to Carolina Triboni of Spanish Fort High School and Hannah Weiland of Bayside Academy. Triboni will study painting and drawing at Auburn University and Weiland will study architecture at Auburn University in the fall. In 2006, the scholarship...
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

2021 Penn Graduate School of Education Faculty Recognition Awards

This year, the Graduate School of Education (GSE) is honoring faulty members for their service to students. This award goes to faculty who have gone above and beyond to assist, support, and/or mentor students during this academic year. Those honorees are:. Rand Quinn, an associate professor in the division of...
CollegesWVNews

Menear honored with Garrett College board award

McHENRY — Each year, the Garrett College Board of Trustees solicits nominations for the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Garrett College. Shelley Menear, GC’s director of equity and compliance, was recently selected by the board as this year’s award recipient and recognized during the college’s 49th virtual commencement ceremony. The...
Noble County, INEvening Star

Community foundation awards scholarships

LIGONIER — After years of schooling, tests and studying, 31 Noble County high school seniors and 11 college- and adult-age students were awarded for their achievements on behalf of the Community Foundation of Noble County. Central Noble, Churubusco, East Noble, Prairie Heights and West Noble high schools each hosted an...
Educationiit.edu

Illinois Tech Students Win ASHRAE Illinois Chapter Scholarships

Four students in the Department of Civil, Architectural, and Environmental Engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology were among the six students in Illinois to be awarded American Society for Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Illinois Chapter Scholarships in 2021. The Illinois Tech winners were Urwa Irfan (AE 4th Year),...
Computer ScienceNorthwestern University

Marcelo Worsley Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award

Northwestern Engineering’s Marcelo Worsley has received the Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), its most prestigious honor for junior faculty members. The CAREER Award supports promising young faculty members who exemplify the role of teacher-scholar through the combination of outstanding research and education. Worsley...
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

Stauffacher awarded $2,500 scholarship

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded Marin Stauffacher of Columbus, a $2,500 Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship on May 4. Stauffacher was a member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club for 10 years, serving as president, among other roles. She was a Columbia County delegate to Youth Conference and a delegate for Wisconsin Youth as Partners in Civic Leadership conference. She is a member of the State Drama Company and an ArtBeat! Camp counselor.
Alton, ILaltondailynews.com

Lovejoy scholarships awarded at ceremony

In a first for the 67-year-old Lovejoy Memorial scholarships, all of this year’s scholarship winners are young women from the Class of 2021. Alton High School graduate Ty’Ria Rounds won the Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship, a four-year $25,000 award; and Marquette Catholic High School graduate DeAnna Wells won the Original Three Scholarship, a four-year $9,000 award.
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn P.E.O. Chapter awards scholarships

Students from Woodburn and Gervais high schools selected for Rosina Barnes, Regional scholarships from P.E.O. Chapter J.The Woodburn P.E.O. Chapter J announced its 2021 scholarship recipients in May. Christa Manetti, a Woodburn High School (WAAST) graduate garnered The Rosina Barnes $2500 Scholarship, which is awarded annually in memory of a past P.E.O. Sister and long-time Woodburn educator. Christa plans to attend Oregon State University, major in Earth Science and eventually become a high school science teacher. Four local Regional $1,000 Scholarships were also awarded. Yahaira Rodriguez Ramirez, a Woodburn High School (WeBSS) graduate, will attend Linfield College and major in...
Franklin County, TNHerald Chronicle

MLK scholarships and book awards presented

The Martin Luther King Scholarship Foundation recently presented two scholarships and two book awards to four outstanding local students. For the second year, the Martin Luther King Scholarship Foundation chose not to hold its annual Scholarship Banquet due to the aftermath of the pandemic. However, Charoline Simmons, secretary of the...
San Benito County, CAbenitolink.com

Former Baler awarded $30k scholarship

Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hartman had just been interviewed for a scholarship from the Sumners Foundation. Having moved to Texas to attend Schreiner University last year, she called her mom with an update. “I thought I did okay,” Hartman said. Though she felt she had little chance of being selected, it didn’t...