Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Everything You Need to Know About the Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Vault of Glass raid returned to Destiny players last week, so too did one of the most famous weapons in all of Destiny history: the Vex Mythoclast. This was one of the most beloved weapons in the entire game – especially before Bungie nerfed it into the ground – but now it’s back and players all over the world are now able to try their hand at completing the Vault of Glass by defeating Atheon, Time’s Conflux and earning the famed Vex Mythoclast. Raid exotics are some of the most sought after weapons across all of Destiny and Destiny 2, and for good reason; these weapons tend to be incredibly powerful and require a lot of effort (most of the time) to unlock, and Vex Mythoclast is no different. So, what do you need to know about the Vex Mythoclast Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2?

www.tvovermind.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Everything You Need#Need To Know#Bungie#Vault Of Glass#Timeless Mythoclast#Linear Compensator#Choice Of#Og Vex Mythoclast#Overcharge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPolygon

Everything we know about the gameplay and story of Metroid Dread

After Nintendo’s E3 2021 press conference on Tuesday, the company streamed a Nintendo Treehouse Live segment featuring gameplay for Metroid Dread, a brand-new 2D Metroid game coming to Switch on Oct. 8. Metroid: Samus Returns developer MercurySteam is making the game, with Yoshio Sakamoto, who has directed several Metroid games, serving as the game’s producer.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview Manifests Authenticity

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer is here for another roundup. After yesterday’s reveal, Halo Infinite was destined to receive a detailed overview in which devs speak about the multiplayer experience. Combat, mechanics, authenticity, flow, pace, and more, the Multiplayer Reveal deep dive is finally here, discovering the core foundations of the multiplayer game mode in Halo Infinite.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends players want Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass system

Halo Infinite’s unique Battle Pass system has proven popular with FPS fans and now Apex Legends players are calling for similar changes. Battle Pass systems aren’t exactly anything new – in fact, most free-to-play and even paid multiplayer games feature them. While most Battle Passes only give players a limited amount of time to unlock various cosmetics, Halo Infinite has changed the game completely.
Video Gamesdigitalmarketnews.com

Essential Beginner’s Guide To Fortnite

Fortnite is, by far, one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games to date. With its cartoon-style graphics and construction mechanics, the game brings a lot of possibilities to the table. The premise is straightforward: Be the last player (or team) standing, as you fight against other players online. While this all seems easier said than done, your best bet is to practice, practice, practice to get good at the game.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Will Not Have Loot Boxes

When it comes to Microsoft, one of their biggest exclusives that they owned before all the acquisitions they have recently acquired was Halo. This series first got started with Bungie and while the original development studio has gone on to work on their next big IP, Destiny, Halo was given control to 343 Industries. We’re all waiting for Halo Infinite and fortunately, we got some news regarding the game during this year’s E3 2021 streams.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Chivalry 2 (Xbox Series X) REVIEW – Have At Thee, Knave

For as popular as online multiplayer shooters have become over the past two decades, you’d think that online melee combat focused games would have become just as popular, but that’s not the case. Aside from Mordhau, there’s very little on offer, and considering that Mordhau is PC only, console players are left out in the cold. Thankfully, Chivalry 2 is here to offer superb melee combat, with only some minor issues along the way.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Best M4A1 Loadout for CoD: Warzone Season 4

The M4A1 Assault Rifle is still a great choice for players to utilize in the popular Call of Duty battle royale game. So here is how to make the best Warzone M4A1 loadout. The M4A1 is the signature Assault Rifle for the Call of Duty franchise. Nearly all modern FPS’s have an iteration of the M4A1, making it one of the most iconic weapons of all time.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to unlock the Yoroi Samurai armor in Halo: Infinite

The first season of the highly-anticipated Halo: Infinite is titled “Heroes of Reach,” and it includes a cool-looking Halo Infinite Yoroi armor cosmetic to unlock. Here’s how you can get your hands on it. There is a ton of speculation around the upcoming Halo: Infinite, which is set to arrive...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Deep Thunder WoW TBC Classic: How to Get

It’s been two weeks since World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic released. Since then, players have traversed the Dark Portal and go to Outland in order to defend Azeroth from invading demonic forces. The two weeks have given plenty of time for players to reach max level and begin obtaining or crafting gear. One weapon, in particular, Deep Thunder, is highly sought after.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Week 2 quests - how to clear all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 2 quests continue to explore the fresh additions for this season, steering us towards Corny Complex and the satellite stations, before entering a flying saucer to make sure we're taking a good look at what Fortnite Season 7 has brought to the table. There are also several Fortnite quests handed out by Abstrakt, who needs your help to collect some spray cans before finding the perfect wall canvas for his latest mural.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Endeavor good in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero?

When considering what heroes to try and add to your roster in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, you have several choices to consider. Unless you’re willing to put down a lot of money to grab every hero you want whenever they appear, you have to selectively pick and choose your favorites and the ones that are going to benefit you directly. Endeavor is one of these heroes that we highly recommend because of his PvE potential, but what makes him good?