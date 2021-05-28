Everything You Need to Know About the Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2

After the Vault of Glass raid returned to Destiny players last week, so too did one of the most famous weapons in all of Destiny history: the Vex Mythoclast. This was one of the most beloved weapons in the entire game – especially before Bungie nerfed it into the ground – but now it’s back and players all over the world are now able to try their hand at completing the Vault of Glass by defeating Atheon, Time’s Conflux and earning the famed Vex Mythoclast. Raid exotics are some of the most sought after weapons across all of Destiny and Destiny 2, and for good reason; these weapons tend to be incredibly powerful and require a lot of effort (most of the time) to unlock, and Vex Mythoclast is no different. So, what do you need to know about the Vex Mythoclast Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2?