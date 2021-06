The Premier League season will come around quickly for 2021/22 and today’s the day all clubs find out the route they’ll take through the year, with the release of the new term’s fixtures.Last season saw Manchester City emerge triumphant as the winners, followed by rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, who ended third despite an injury-hit campaign.Fourth was sealed by Chelsea despite defeat on the final day, as Leicester City also lost to slip out of the Champions League places on the final weekend for the second year in a row.Huge improvements were seen from Aston Villa, Leeds United in...