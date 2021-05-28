Cancel
Berks County, PA

Preventing Childhood Lead Exposure in PA

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerks County leaders to discuss impacts of childhood lead exposure in region. Berks County law enforcement officials and other local leaders will gather virtually to release a new report from the anti-crime organization Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Pennsylvania documenting how lead exposure in childhood can lead to future learning disabilities, behavior issues, and problems with impulse control. These issues can lead to crime in adulthood, making lead exposure prevention a priority for law enforcement.

