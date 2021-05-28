9 Ways To Assess Student Learning Online

Felician University is seeking a dynamic, innovative and energetic professional to serve as the Coordinator for Online Learning. The Coordinator provides administrative support to the Center for Academic Technology to ensure efficient management of the University’s Learning Management System (LMS). He/She will be the direct contact for The School of Education and School of Arts and Sciences to include course creation, updates and uploads of courses within the LMS to validate course functionality for end users. He/she is responsible for providing a high level of customer service and technical support for the Learning Management System and media to both faculty and students. The coordinator will research and resolve LMS functionality issues, will administer reporting as required by the organization. The coordinator of Online Learning works directly with the Associate Dean and respective administrative offices to guide and support faculty and students with the integration of educational technology into course structure and execution.