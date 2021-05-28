Cancel
Education

9 Ways To Assess Student Learning Online

elearninginfographics.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssessment is simply the process of gathering information on what students know based on their educational experience. Assessment results are typically used to identify areas for improvement and ensure that course content meets learning needs. Obviously, assessments are about more than just grades. When meaningful and well-constructed, they help students...

elearninginfographics.com
Education
Internetsacredwindcommunications.com

Online Learning Resources for the Summer Break

Summer learning loss is a real thing, and it’s actually a big problem for students returning to classrooms in the fall. Believe it or not, the concept of summer learning loss has been puzzling education researchers for over 100 years – studies on the subject date back as far as 1906!
Educationlearningscientists.org

Encouraging Students to Adopt Effective Learning Strategies

If you regularly read our blog or have utilized the downloadable materials on our website, then you know there is a great deal of research supporting the use of the strategies we discuss, like retrieval practice and spaced practice. These strategies have been around for over a century, and research has examined ways to maximize learning from these strategies in various learning contexts. (The research largely seems to suggest that the strategies are very beneficial, and changes to the way they are implemented have much smaller effects among adult learners. For example, see this blog. Modifications are sometimes needed when students struggle. See this blog.)
Entertainmenttheartofeducation.edu

5 Seamless Ways to Tie in Assessments at the End of the School Year

When it comes to assessment, it seems like there are a million types to choose from. It can be overwhelming, especially as you approach the end of a semester or school year. However, continuing to integrate assessments and provide student feedback is as important now as it was at the beginning of the year. It keeps learning outcomes in focus, provides closure to students, and shows students how much they have grown.
EducationeSchool Online

3 ways gamification engages students

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of K-12 and college students have transitioned to online learning. However, not all teachers have received the adequate resources and training needed to teach remotely. One of the major issues teachers are struggling with is effectively engaging students. In a...
Littleton, MAmacaronikid.com

Helping Students Thrive With A Supportive Learning Environment

Original article It's About Your Child re-published with permission from Oak Meadow School. There are many reasons Oak Meadow students have had such a successful year despite the pandemic. Having well-defined health protocols in place enabled us to make sure students and teachers had a safe learning environment. We are one of the few schools in the nation that has not had to close a single cohort all school year. Our students have been at school, learning in the classrooms, five days a week for the entire year (except for planned health buffer weeks following vacations).
Kidsthekashmirimages.com

Effect of online Learning on children

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. We owe a great deal to the physical and social environment in which we grow. Human beings have tremendous capacity to ‘adapt’ to the environment. The home environment in which a baby grows offers opportunities for such changes ‘initiated’ and ‘improved’ upon by every individual during growth and development. But, learning can occur only when the one is active and alert and not just passive. All through this learning one has to pay sustained attention, interest and effort and one cannot learn casually anything serious. It requires dedication.
Interneteducatorstechnology.com

Online Learning Platforms: Education's New Normal?

Before online learning was a thing, there was the concept of learning through correspondence which came into being almost two centuries ago. With the advent of the internet, online learning exploded into the scene right from the early 90s. The pandemic has changed the way we learn. With almost all...
Sciencecascadebusnews.com

Best Ways to Learn HCF and LCM

HCF is an acronym for the Highest Common factor. Other names given to HCF are GCF (greatest common factor) and GCD (greatest common divisor). The highest common factor can be defined as the largest whole number that can divide a given number into two or more equal parts. Suppose we have two numbers, h, and m. The HCF is denoted by HCF (h, m). It has to be a factor of the given numbers. The listing method and prime factorization method are the two most commonly used techniques to find the HCF of two or more given numbers.
Entertainmentnafme.org

Tips and Techniques for Student-Centered Learning

By NAfME Members Laura Kitchel and Aaron T. Wacker. Laura Kitchel and Aaron T. Wacker presented on “Sharing the Baton: Student-Centered Tips and Techniques” during the NAfME 2021 PreK–12 Learning Collaborative in February 2021. When was the last time you allowed your students to have a voice in the rehearsal...
HealthNew Haven Register

Apex Learning Partners with Carone Learning to Offer Online Health and PE Courses

Students now have access to courses to help build a foundation of lifelong health and fitness. Apex Learning, a recognized leader in digital curriculum and online learning, today announced a partnership with Carone Learning, the leading provider of online health, physical education, elective and career courses for middle and high school students.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

The Right Way to Learn to Program

There’s so much new and dense technical information coming at you when you begin learning to program. How do you learn and retain it all?. That’s a question I’ve asked myself many times on my own programming journey. In an attempt to find an answer, I’ve experimented with many learning tactics along the way. However one stands out among the rest. I call it the apply first, study second approach.
Public HealtheSchool Online

The pandemic is boosting student-directed learning

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been, to say the least, a struggle for students and educators, it also has revealed a move toward increased student-directed learning, according to the final installment in a series of reports from Project Tomorrow and Blackboard investigating the impact and expectations for digital learning from the point of view of K-12 students, parents, and educators.
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Coordinator for Online Learning

Felician University is seeking a dynamic, innovative and energetic professional to serve as the Coordinator for Online Learning. The Coordinator provides administrative support to the Center for Academic Technology to ensure efficient management of the University’s Learning Management System (LMS). He/She will be the direct contact for The School of Education and School of Arts and Sciences to include course creation, updates and uploads of courses within the LMS to validate course functionality for end users. He/she is responsible for providing a high level of customer service and technical support for the Learning Management System and media to both faculty and students. The coordinator will research and resolve LMS functionality issues, will administer reporting as required by the organization. The coordinator of Online Learning works directly with the Associate Dean and respective administrative offices to guide and support faculty and students with the integration of educational technology into course structure and execution.
Americasfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Learn to Communicate in American Sign Language Online Today

Communication is key in the life of an entrepreneur. You need streamlined communication with your employees, with your partners, and with prospective clients if your business is going to thrive. Communication happens in many ways, of course, and it's worth becoming a master in as many communication methods as possible to be a more effective leader. But one means of communication, you may have overlooked: American Sign Language (ASL).
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

JPS to Expand Summer Learning Opportunities for Students

Jamestown Public Schools are encouraging parents and students to take advantage of expanded summer learning opportunities for current kindergarten through eighth grades this summer. Kindergarten through fifth grade students can participate in the JPS LEAP (Learning Enrichment Academic Progress) program, sixth and seventh grade students can get a JUMP on the 2021-22 school year by working on project-based learning and eighth graders can join BRIDGE, a summer program to support the transition to JHS. The summer programs, at no cost to families, have expanded the number of students who can participate this summer, but spaces are limited.
Jobsworkerscompensation.com

Safety: Not a Lesson to Learn the Hard Way

Have you ever sat through a death-by-PowerPoint safety training session and wondered, why do I have to be here? What did I just learn anyway? Safety training can be one of the most important things that we can do to create a safer workplace; however, it is important to remember how adults learn and engage.
ScienceThrive Global

How to Maximize Learning Time and Boost Student Collaboration

The importance of the time spent in the classroom by students cannot be ignored. Those are opportunities for learning that must be taken advantage of. During which, students should be given all the chances to pick up as much as they can. But how can we improve our kid’s learning...
Public HealtheSchool Online

Parents want post-pandemic online learning options

The pandemic has changed the way parents look at their children’s education, and most want more choices–including an online learning option–going forward. According to a survey conducted by Stride, Inc., parents believe schools should now be equipped to quickly and effectively move online if necessary, and that students should have a variety of learning options available to them.