Coffee and Conversation: Peaches can be ordered

A few popular questions the last few weeks have been “are you still doing peaches,” or “when can I order peaches?” I am excited to announce that we are now accepting 2021 peach orders. Peaches will be delivered around mid-August. We will have a final date as summer progresses (this time frame is based on weather). Again, this year we will be selling 25 pound boxes of peaches from Rendleman Orchards in southern Illinois. The cost of peaches will be $40 per box for farm bureau members in good standing and $45 a box for nonmembers. Orders are due to the farm bureau office by 4:30 p.m. July 23. You can place your order by calling our office 815-232-3186, printing the order form from our website or stopping by and placing your order in person. If you have questions, please contact our office at 815-232-3186 or email office@stephensoncfb.org.