American Rescue Plan to help farmers

NAFB – The Department of Agriculture Wednesday announced funding for rural facilities and essential services in rural America. USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, benefiting three million rural residents. Specifically, USDA is investing in 233 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Of these, 74 awards, totaling $4 million, will help communities with their long-term recovery efforts following natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. USDA Rural Development undersecretary Justin Maxson says, “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital.” More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.