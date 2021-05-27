Cancel
Smart Health: I Tried the MYX Plus Bike and Say, Give It a Spin!

By Karen Asp
EverydayHealth.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy I Tried It To get the indoor cycling experience without joining a gym. I taught Spinning for years, and when I wasn’t teaching, I was taking classes. But over a decade ago, I stopped teaching and kissed my gym membership goodbye. I still exercise regularly (at-home and outdoor workouts are my preference), but I started missing the indoor cycling culture — and a good bike. I’d been using a low-quality stationary bike, and it was time for an upgrade, hence the MYX Plus bike now sitting in my walk-out basement. It may not offer the same exact experience as being in a studio, but I’m having a blast on the bike again.

