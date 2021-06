It has long been an adage that you can’t really trust what you see in the standings until Memorial Day. Well! Memorial Day has come and gone, and as we head into the first weekend of June, we’re starting to get a little clarity. It looks like a four-team race in the AL East; a two-, maybe three-team race in the AL Central (though we’re not ready to count out those Twins just yet); teams still finding their footing in the AL West and NL East; and three-team races in the NL Central and NL West. Could all that change? Of course! It’s only the beginning of June! That’s the fun of this. Many truths we accept as constants now will look ridiculous in September.