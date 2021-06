In December of 2020, when scientists managed the incredible feat of cloning the endangered black-footed ferret, they took a leap toward the renewed global priority to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. The cloning success both fulfilled the founding vision of Earth Day and frightened its strongest proponents. By using biotechnology to achieve one of conservation’s most critical goals—to restore genetic diversity to a species faced with a limited gene pool—conservationists made a step forward in saving a beloved species. But they did so by “tinkering” with the core mechanisms of life itself. This effort realized the vision of Earth Day founder and Nelson Institute namesake Gaylord Nelson, to foster “an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures.” Would Nelson have recognized and valued this advance? We believe so. To restore biodiversity, we will have to innovate.