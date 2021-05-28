Guide to Perfect Pie Pairings to Dinners

Craft Beer Guild Distributing of Connecticut, Blueprint Spirits division, and St. Killian Importing hosted a tequila-pairing dinner highlighting 123 Organic Tequila at Toro Loco in Farmington on April 29. During the sold-out five-course meal prepared by Chef Tony Camilleri and the Toro Loco kitchen team, guests enjoyed cocktails featuring 123 Organic Tequila Uno Blanco, 123 Organic Tequila Dos Reposado, Cráneo Organic Mezcal and 123 Organic Tequila Diablito Extra Añejo. Dishes included passed antojitos; scallop ceviche with avocado, grapefruit, mint and jalapeno; crispy duck leg confit with peanut morita chile mole; and carne asada del gusano with red chile ancho salsa. 123 Organic Tequila is produced from certified organic agave grown in Jalisco, Mexico; cooked for two days in traditional stone ovens; and then double-distilled in small batches for rich agave flavor and a smooth taste.