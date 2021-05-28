Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Guide to Perfect Pie Pairings to Dinners

By Williamson Source
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a million and a half articles about which wine to pair with dinners or specific proteins. But what about pairing pies? Weekend dinners hosting friends or weeknights with the family, it’s always fun to end a scrumptious meal with the perfectly matched dessert. Read on for the guide to match pies to your meal and take a break from preparing the dessert. We’ve got you covered.

williamsonsource.com
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Pie#Rhubarb Pie#Pecan Pie#Chess Pie#Blackberry Pie#Food Drink#Pasta#Papa C Pies#Vegetarian#Polish#Steeplechase Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesjoybauer.com

No-Bake Key Lime Pie

My family went NUTS over this yummy take on key lime pie. Unlike the traditional version, which comes with a 500-calorie price tag, this tasty treat is just 150 calories. It’s also packed with protein and really easy to whip up in a flash. This recipe makes 1 serving. Ingredients:
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Cherry Pie

This week’s featured cocktail is a fun, festive recreation of the classic American dessert, in liquid form – cherry pie. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt. Cherry Pie. 2 oz. Amaretto. 1 oz. Vanilla vodka. 2 oz. Cranberry...
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Dinner is served

CHRISTAL BROWN VOLUNTEERED at the Middlebury Lions Club annual drive-through chicken barbecue at the Middlebury VFW on Memorial Day. The event was sold out, but the group has two more events planned for the summer. Photo by Lorraine Morse.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pumpkin Pie Bites Recipe

How do you make a pumpkin pie even better? By making them portable, of course! Each tasty bite of this is filled with all the flavors of fall. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray two mini muffin tins with baking spray, set aside. Roll out pie dough on a...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Blueberry Thyme Pie

This is a kicky upgrade to a classic dessert. Blueberry pie is one of life’s great simple pleasures, especially when it’s just a little bit warm from the oven still. While I love this treat, when I came across this variation on an American classic I knew I had to try it. This recipe is special since the luscious blueberry filling gets a bright kick from lemon juice, lemon zest, and finely chopped thyme.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

Sugar pie, honey bunch!

I will definitely check the Splenda Monk fruit sweetener out! Regarding the pies, I am very happy with both!
RecipesWinchester Sun

Peach Crumb Pie

Mix together the first 3 ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and set aside. Mix the rest of the ingredients for the crumb topping; then put it on top of the fruit filling. Bake the pie at 425 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Makes 6 servings. I was sifting through my...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Cherry Pie

This sweet cherry pie, made with a filling of just fresh or frozen cherries, sugar, butter, and tapioca as well as a flaky crust, is a classic summer dessert. Here’s how to make it. Adapted from Beth M. Howard | Ms. American Pie | Race Point Publishing, 2014. Spoiler Alert:...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Unexpected Vegetable Pairs Perfectly With Cheetos

It turns out that Cheetos are more than just a guilty pleasure. The cheesy bite can not only be a garnish, but a sophisticated one at that. Cheetos are surprisingly versatile, as they can take on a few different forms. They can be the star of snack time and enjoyed as is, tossed with other salty goodies, a surprising addition to a plate of nachos, or if paired with the right vegetable, a crunchy garnish, says Saveur.
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Strawberry Pie Recipe

My nonna Angela used to say: the key to an easy life is flexibility – be the Italian olive tree that bends in the wind and not the English oak that snaps. So, I always try to have prepared dessert in the freezer that will be an ideal treat for unexpected guests or each time when we have a good day and we want to finish it with a nice dessert like this creamy strawberry pie.
Food & Drinksdowntownfrederick.org

National Pecan Pie Day

Pecan Pie, almost as American as Apple Pie. Using historic recipe books, we’re making pecan pies! Come in and give them a taste test. Which book will have the better pie? (There will also be a separately baked faux “pecan” pie for those with nut allergies who want to participate).
Food & Drinksmomcollective.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Summer Picnic

One of my favorite things to do in the summer is picnic with my family. It’s a great escape from our daily routine and a relaxing change of pace from busy schedules and technology overload. It gives everyone an opportunity to focus on one another and the beauty that surrounds us without all the distractions.
Recipescitizensjournal.us

Recipe of the Week | Spanakopita Pie

Spanakopita is a savory Greek pastry. It is traditionally made with filo (phyllo) dough folded into triangles. Some say this tasty dish originated over 400 years ago. It is served in most Greek restaurants outside of Greece, as well as in virtually all restaurants in Greece. Spanakopita may have risen in popularity in part because of the Lenten calendar of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

No-Bake Oreo Pie

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This No-Bake Oreo Pie is going to steal the show! It’s so quick and easy you might find yourself making it everyday!. Everyone loves Oreos, they are chocolatey, sweet, and...
RecipesWBIR

Buttercrust Corn Pie

Deb Floyd is a teacher at UT Culinary Institute. rhtm.utk.edu/ut-culinary-community-cooking-courses June 8, 2021-4pm.
Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

Wine Pairing Dinner at Meat Market

Meat Market Palm Beach will set the scene for an elegant Wine Dinner, featuring Joseph Phelps Vineyards, on Wednesday, June 16. The glamorous Palm Beach steakhouse on Bradley Place will welcome guests for the second Wine Dinner of the year, this time expertly pairing Joseph Phelps vintages with five delectable courses. Patrons will arrive to a reception touting hors d’oeuvres like Wagyu carpaccio on puff pastry and three cheese truffle grilled brioche toast, paired with a sparkling 2015 Joseph Phelps Ovation Brut.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Miel Invites Australian Wine Experts for a Special Pairing Dinner

You may remember Jane Lopes as the opening beverage director at The Catbird Seat where she brought her experience working in Chicago to Music City and introduced many of us to some really unique wines and spirits. Or you might have first encountered her as one of the aspiring master sommeliers studying for her exams as part of the reality series Uncorked. One of her co-stars on that series was another talented young sommelier named Jon Ross. Eventually both of them passed their Master Sommelier exams and worked together at the prestigious NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park. Oh, and along the way, they got married.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Pairing Dinner Showcases 123 Organic Tequila

Craft Beer Guild Distributing of Connecticut, Blueprint Spirits division, and St. Killian Importing hosted a tequila-pairing dinner highlighting 123 Organic Tequila at Toro Loco in Farmington on April 29. During the sold-out five-course meal prepared by Chef Tony Camilleri and the Toro Loco kitchen team, guests enjoyed cocktails featuring 123 Organic Tequila Uno Blanco, 123 Organic Tequila Dos Reposado, Cráneo Organic Mezcal and 123 Organic Tequila Diablito Extra Añejo. Dishes included passed antojitos; scallop ceviche with avocado, grapefruit, mint and jalapeno; crispy duck leg confit with peanut morita chile mole; and carne asada del gusano with red chile ancho salsa. 123 Organic Tequila is produced from certified organic agave grown in Jalisco, Mexico; cooked for two days in traditional stone ovens; and then double-distilled in small batches for rich agave flavor and a smooth taste.