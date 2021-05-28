Guide to Perfect Pie Pairings to Dinners

You may remember Jane Lopes as the opening beverage director at The Catbird Seat where she brought her experience working in Chicago to Music City and introduced many of us to some really unique wines and spirits. Or you might have first encountered her as one of the aspiring master sommeliers studying for her exams as part of the reality series Uncorked. One of her co-stars on that series was another talented young sommelier named Jon Ross. Eventually both of them passed their Master Sommelier exams and worked together at the prestigious NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park. Oh, and along the way, they got married.