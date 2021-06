Summer is an exciting time for children to enjoy time with friends and family, but for many children, summer can mean many hungry days. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. For the 12th consecutive year, the Franklin Special School District is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to offer a Seamless Summer Food Service program (SSFS) to children. The SSFS helps to bridge the summer hunger gap by providing free breakfast and/or lunch to kids 18 and under at community sites during the months of June and July.