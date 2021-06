HSC Student Affairs has teamed up with both the Children’s Hospital and the OU Medical Center to help the patients feel more “at home” in the hospital. With each program is an opportunity to provide new pajamas, blankets, toys and other simple comforts that can help patients receiving care. Many families come to the hospital in emergency situations, with little time to pack items. Additionally, over 70% of families served are considered “low-income” and could use a helping hand.