JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Army veteran and registered dietitian Maria McConville, spouse of Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, visited Junction City High School on Thursday to tour the new facility and talk with district personnel about the benefits it will bring to the students, as well as the unique academic structure of the high school’s four career academies: Freshman Success Academy, Fine Arts and Human Services Academy, Business Information and Technology Academy, and Science Engineering and Technology Academy.