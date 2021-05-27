Real Estate Agent Christine Bova Closes $5 Million in Transactions for April
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - FirstTeam Real Estate agent Christine Bova closed an impressive $5 million in total transactions for the month of April, placing her among the top-performing agents in our Huntington Beach Seacliff Office. A powerhouse attorney and broker, Christine's unique skillset, extensive local connections and natural ability to connect with others make her stand out among the competition.www.luxuryrealestate.com