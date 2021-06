Here we are on a Wednesday after Memorial Monday. So it was a crazy busy weekend with lots of tourists, visitors and bicycles. Saint Carl was somewhere within the melee of fun and joyous recreation. Thanks to all the people who got vaccinated and brought us to this beginning of freedom outside… the thought occurred to me a couple of times about how many were vaccinated. Many were maskless so I really hope those who aren’t will stop the foolish indecision and just get the vaccine. So far most of the warnings in the past 1 1/2 years about the dangers and deadliness of the virus have been true, so we should have learned by now to pay attention and listen and act on the health profession’s advice and just get the vaccine.. please. Oh, by the way, Cory’s Historical Corner writes about historical Sierra County Newspapers I think the Mess is in there…