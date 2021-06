Carolyn C. Clevenger, DNP, RN, GNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP, FGSA, and Associate Dean for Clinical and Community Partnerships at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to serve on the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce (GBHCW) along with 14 other healthcare industry experts. The group consists of practicing physicians and health system executives across disciplines who identify the health care workforce needs of Georgia communities.