Army policy offering up to three-year service break
WASHINGTON — A retention policy offering Soldiers a chance to take a break in service while receiving pay and benefits for up to three years is now a permanent program. The sabbatical program, called the Career Intermission Program, or CIP, is a way for Soldiers to take a knee in service for personal or professional goals when they might have otherwise left the Army, said Rowland Heflin, a personnel policy integrator with the Army G-1.www.fortgordonnews.com