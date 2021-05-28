Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army policy offering up to three-year service break

By Thomas Brading
fortgordonnews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A retention policy offering Soldiers a chance to take a break in service while receiving pay and benefits for up to three years is now a permanent program. The sabbatical program, called the Career Intermission Program, or CIP, is a way for Soldiers to take a knee in service for personal or professional goals when they might have otherwise left the Army, said Rowland Heflin, a personnel policy integrator with the Army G-1.

www.fortgordonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regular Army#Cip#U S C 710#Irr#The Chaplain Corps#Advocate General S Corps#The Army Medical Corps#Army Reserve Agr#Hrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

New Army secretary highlights 'character and culture' in first message to service

New Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she would push initiatives meant to better “character and culture” in the force, according to her first message to the service. “Our people are the priority effort and I intend to champion a full range of initiatives to better the force. Character and culture matter,” Wormuth said in the statement to the force released Wednesday.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Army releases fiscal year 2022 budget proposal

On May 28, the U.S. Army released its portion of the fiscal year 2022 presidential budget, guided by the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance and the Administration’s priorities, which continues to support the Army’s focus on people, readiness and modernization. “This budget puts people first, maintains force readiness and continues...
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

The Army is once again reaching out to its soldiers to solve tough social issues within the ranks; this time it’s focusing on suicide. The Army’s 18th Airborne Corps has been using a Shark Tank style competition to bring ideas from the rank-and-file up to the service’s leadership since last October. The last iteration of the program, named the Dragon Innovation Challenge, addressed sexual assault in the Army and brought in a large number of ways to address the issue.
Fort Hood, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Branches work together in joint medical exercise

Army, Navy and Air Force personnel trained together during the fifth annual Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise June 6-11 at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center. Hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, the joint mission included several types of training designed to give medical personnel real-world style training using real-life training aides and manikins.
Bigfork, MTBigfork Eagle

Army Ranger with Bigfork roots to retire after 21 years of service

Fresh out of Bigfork High School, Will Israel, didn’t have a lot of direction. He worked in construction and the restaurant industry for a time, but these roles left him wanting. He craved adventure; a life of service — quite simply: being part of something greater than himself. Like his...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

For years, the Army hid, downplayed extent of firearms loss

The U.S. Army has hidden or downplayed the extent to which its firearms disappear, significantly understating losses and thefts even as some weapons are used in street crimes. The Army’s pattern of secrecy and suppression dates back nearly a decade, when The Associated Press began investigating weapons accountability within the military. Officials fought the release of information for years, then offered misleading answers that contradict internal records.
Militaryhmdb.org

United States Army Ambulance Corps Service

Their nation in serving mankind." Topics. This memorial is listed in these topic lists: Patriots & Patriotism • Science & Medicine • War, World II. Location. 40° 35.983′ N, 75° 29.396′ W. Marker is in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in Lehigh County. Memorial is near the east boundary of West Park, about 275 feet north of the intersection of Linden and Fulton Streets. Touch for map. Marker is in this post office area: Allentown PA 18102, United States of America. Touch for directions.
Militarynewslivetv.com

Army conducts successful trials on dedicated freight corridor

New Delhi: The Army on Monday conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera validating the efficacy of the DFC. According to a press release, the recently developed “Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)” by the Indian Railways provides faster...
Militarynewspotng.com

Why COAS Yahaya Claimed He Has Spent 36 Years In Service – Army

The Nigerian Army has explained why the Chief of Army Staff Major General Farouk Yahaya claimed on Tuesday that he has spent 36 years in service. It will be recalled that Yahaya made the claim when he appeared for screening before the House of Representatives Committees on Defence and Army.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Marine Corps Commandant Makes Plea for Funding

Arguing for full funding of the Marine Corps' fiscal 2022 budget request, Commandant Gen. David Berger said his service has shed all waste and needs support to focus on potential adversaries like China and Russia. Making his case before the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday for the Marine Corps' $47.86...
Fort Bragg, NCamericanmilitarynews.com

2 US Army paratroopers found dead in their barracks room

Two U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division were found dead inside their barracks room at Fort Bragg, North Carolina over the weekend, Army officials first revealed Monday. Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, identified the two paratroopers in a statement to American Military...
Aerospace & Defensecreators.com

Army Long Range Strike Gives China A Taste of Its Own Medicine

In response to China's increasingly powerful blue-water navy and deployment of long-range "carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles, the U.S. Army has developed a suite of weapons designed to destroy or suppress Chinese targets from very long ranges, and do so quickly and precisely while reducing the threat these Chinese weapons pose to vital Navy and Air Force offensive weaponry.
MilitaryMilitarySpot

U.S. Army’s 246th Birthday

JUNE 14, 2021 – The U.S. Army was established June 14, 1775. This year marks 246 years of America’s Army serving and protecting the nation. The Army commemorates this birthday by: “Honoring the Courage of the American Soldier.” It highlights compelling stories of Soldiers from Active, Guard and Reserve components, as well as Army Families, Army Civilians, retirees and veteran Soldiers for Life. It also celebrates the courage of Army Soldiers to stand behind their oath to protect the American Way of life, a commitment that is part of the Army’s legacy.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Luria introduces pay raise for disabled veterans

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) and Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX-22) have introduced the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 to increase pay and benefits for American veterans. The Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 increases compensation rates for certain Department of...
Festivallincolnshireworld.com

Armed Forces Day events scaled back again due to Covid

Ordinarily there is more activity in the week, co-ordinated by North Kesteven District Council, in partnership with Sleaford Town Council, local RAF bases and veterans’ organisations, but given the ongoing Covid-19 situation this is being scaled back at this time to ensure public safety. Relocated to Sleaford Market Place to...
Militarywearebreakingnews.com

The United States Army Concealed The Loss Of Weapons For Years

The United States Army concealed or downplayed the true extent to which its firearms disappear, and it significantly minimizes losses and thefts even when some weapons are used in street crime. The Army’s pattern of secrecy and concealment dates back nearly a decade, when The Associated Press began investigating the...