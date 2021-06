We place a great deal of emphasis and trust in so-called “Bible scholars.” We entrust our understanding of the Bible and the foundation of our faith, often times, to what some educated person writes in a book or in an article. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve got around 4,000 books in my personal library. I read, study, digest and consider what a host of Bible scholars have to say on Bible passages and topics. HOWEVER, NONE of these books compare to the BIBLE! NONE of these so-called scholars compare to THE AUTHOR of Holy Scripture and our eternal salvation! Thus, we must be ever vigilant!