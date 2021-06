Whether you saw it in the news first thing this morning or you heard about it in a conversation a few moments ago, it doesn’t take long to encounter the reality of spiritual warfare that rages around you. There seems to be no quiet moment in the battle, at least for those who are intentionally engaged. And all too often we tend to glance at our fellow Christian soldiers in dismay and huddle tightly together as the world seems to grow darker and sin appears to rise victorious.