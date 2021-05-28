Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowie, MD

Former St. Mary’s College Soccer Star Signs with Maryland Bobcats FC

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7Gpc_0aEPmB3b00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. – Khalid Balogun ’20 (Bowie, Md./Bowie High School) is making moves in professional soccer by signing with the Maryland Bobcats FC. The Bobcats are a member of the National Independent Soccer Association based out of Boyds, Maryland.

Before the Bobcats, Balogun played for FC Baltimore Christos. The Bobcats are gearing up to play two more spring games in June and playing in the NISA Independent Cup in July. This is the second year of the Independent Cup and the second year the Bobcats will be participating. In 2020, the Bobcats won the Mid-Atlantic Region, topping the group after winning three matches.

“I am extremely happy to achieve a lifelong goal of mine of becoming a professional soccer player. As well as incredibly thankful to St. Mary’s for providing me the opportunities and resources I needed to continue to improve and reach the levels I strived for. I will be forever thankful,” stated Balogun.

Balogun had a decorated career as a Seahawk from his first year in 2016 to his senior season in 2019. The 6-4 forward from Bowie, Maryland started his career as a Seahawk strong by earning Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Rookie of the Year, First Team All-CAC, which he earned all four years at St. Mary’s College, and United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-South Atlantic Region Third Team.

In his second season, Balogun received USC All-South Atlantic Region honors again by being named to the Second Team. Balogun continued to rise in his junior season by receiving USC All-South Atlantic Region First Team and earning his first USC All-America honor.

In 2019, Balogun’s senior season, started and played in all 17 games, led the team in goals with 16, and was second on the team in assists with four total. Balogun was named CAC Offensive Player of the Week three times in 2019, earned CAC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named a First Team member of the USC All-South Atlantic Region. A fitting capstone to Balogun’s career as a Seahawk was being named a USC All-American for the second consecutive year. This was the third All-America award that has been earned by a men’s soccer player at St. Mary’s College.

St. Mary’s College head men’s soccer coach, Alun Oliver ’04 , stated, “I am so proud of Khalid and what he has accomplished.  He has worked extremely hard to get to this point and deserves a chance to showcase his talent at the next level.  Khalid was a fantastic player for us during his four years and I wish him all the best with his professional career.”

The Maryland Bobcats’ next match is against Cal United FC on June 5 at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

The post Former St. Mary’s College Soccer Star Signs with Maryland Bobcats FC appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boyds, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Maryland Bobcats Fc#College Soccer Star Signs#The Nisa Independent Cup#First Team#St Mary S College#The Second Team#Cac Offensive Player Of#All American#The Maryland Bobcats#Cal United Fc#Maryland Bobcats Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Posted by
The Hill

14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday

More than a dozen House Republicans voted against legislation on Wednesday to make Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. The House still passed the bill overwhelmingly by a vote of 415-14, a day after the Senate approved it by unanimous consent. The bill now...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes target Gaza sites, first since cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, and Palestinians responded by sending a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for a second straight day — further testing the fragile cease-fire that ended last month’s war between Israel and Hamas. The latest...