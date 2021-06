Monthly meeting, Richview Village Board. Washington County Grief Support Group – An adult grief support program offered for any adult who has experienced the death of a loved one. Facilitated by counselors from the Heartlinks Grief Center. Meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month from 6:30 pm to 8 pm at Washington County Hospital – Lower Level Conference Room – 705 S Grand Street, Nashville, IL 62263. No pre-registration necessary. Donations accepted.