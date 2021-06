NEW YORK — Reliever Adam Ottavino expected the Yankees to trade him this past offseason. But he didn’t expect them to trade him to the rival Boston Red Sox. “I kind felt it coming just because I knew that they wanted to stay under the ($210M luxury) tax number,” Ottavino said before Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game here at Yankee Stadium. “Obviously they didn’t really use me much in the (2020) playoffs. So it just seemed like it kind of made sense a little bit from that perspective. I know that I had a lot of fans over there and probably there was some conflicted feelings on the whole thing. But I kind of felt it coming. I didn’t expect to come to the Red Sox. But I thought I might get traded.”