Divine dignity
Many Christians across the world are, at the time of my writing this, preparing to celebrate the Ascension of Christ. This feast occurs 40 days after the Resurrection and celebrates the risen Lord ascending to God’s right hand and His enthronement in heaven. In so doing, Christ gives humanity the highest of dignities: enthronement on God’s own throne. He takes human nature, which is common to us all, and seats it where it has never been seated. Put another way, He takes human nature and seats it where only God Himself has ever sat.www.fortgordonnews.com