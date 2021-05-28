Divine dignity

The great Feast of Pentecost, which has been celebrated for thousands of years around the world, has come once again and this year was observed on Sunday, May 23, 2021. To those of us who follow such things, the burgeoning fullness now of springtime toward summer is also remarkable for the many and varied manifestations of the spiritual and religious activity in the world, with the Day of Pentecost to mark the opening of the realms of the Most High from where the Great Spirit is come like a Holy Firewind upon the world and in the souls of humankind, ineluctably renewing the life of creation.