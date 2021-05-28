Back in the saddle

How to prepare for your hike so you finish what you set out to accomplish. At first glance, hiking may just seem like walking outdoors, but as the kilometers start to add up and the terrain starts to become more rugged, you’ll soon realize that there’s a lot more to hiking than just putting one foot in front of the other. So if you’re new to hiking altogether or class yourself as a beginner looking to start taking on some more challenging trails, then here are five tips that may make your life a little easier.