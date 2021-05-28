Back in the saddle
Just get back from a deployment? How about a mid-tour leave? Maybe you’re getting ready to ride after a winter break. If you’re like me, you’re probably itching to take your bike out for a long-overdue ride along some back-country roads. A couple of years ago, while home from Afghanistan, I got back in the saddle again, enjoying the freedom a motorcycle provides. I covered nearly 900 miles without a scratch – something to consider when you think about how many Soldiers die on their bikes after returning home. Here are some tips to help keep you safe.www.fortgordonnews.com