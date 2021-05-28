Cancel
Boston, MA

With Heritage Club cannabis business, Nike John looks to create home ownership opportunities

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 20 days ago
More than just selling cannabis, Nike John hopes that her business Heritage Club will also help Massachusetts residents buy their first home. John is planning to open a recreational shop at 116 Cambridge St. in Charlestown as a social equity applicant. This month, she was approved for a license by the Boston Cannabis Board. Once she has a host community agreement, John will submit materials to the state Cannabis Control Commission for licensing.

