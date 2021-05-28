With Heritage Club cannabis business, Nike John looks to create home ownership opportunities

Swampscott, Newburyport and Revere ranked the top beach communities to live in Massachusetts in a new WalletHub study. Out of 145 beach communities around the United States on the list, Massachusetts took seven. However, even the the highest ranked Massachusetts beach, Swampscott didn’t crack the top half, coming in at 92. The others that made the list, from highest to lowest in ranking were Newburyport, 97, Revere, 107, Gloucester, 112, Salem, 121, Lynn, 128 and Hull, 139.