Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Jefferson, NY

Slurp Ramen in Port Jefferson and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Newsday
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInto every life a little rain must fall. Or onto some Memorial Day weekends. Or … something like that. While the weather this weekend may not be barbecue-friendly, rainy days have their own ambience, and call for warming the soul with a bowl of ramen, maybe, or steamers and beer while trying to peep the Bethpage Air Show across Freeport’s Woodcleft Canal. This long weekend honors those who gave their lives in service, so who can complain about a little rain? Embrace spring’s last stand with some mellow fun and know that brighter, and much hotter, days lie ahead.

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeport, NY
Lifestyle
City
Huntington Station, NY
Freeport, NY
Restaurants
Freeport, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Port Jefferson, NY
City
Freeport, NY
City
Jefferson, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Long Weekend#Food Drink#Covid#Japanese#Ale House#Latino#Arroz Moro#Newsday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Spain
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Fed officials see GDP, inflation rising higher in 2021

Federal Reserve officials see economic growth and inflation rising higher in 2021 than they expected earlier this year, according to economic projections released Wednesday. Members of the Fed board and presidents of reserve banks, which together make up the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), largely see the pace of the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic accelerating deeper into the year.