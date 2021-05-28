Slurp Ramen in Port Jefferson and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Into every life a little rain must fall. Or onto some Memorial Day weekends. Or … something like that. While the weather this weekend may not be barbecue-friendly, rainy days have their own ambience, and call for warming the soul with a bowl of ramen, maybe, or steamers and beer while trying to peep the Bethpage Air Show across Freeport’s Woodcleft Canal. This long weekend honors those who gave their lives in service, so who can complain about a little rain? Embrace spring’s last stand with some mellow fun and know that brighter, and much hotter, days lie ahead.