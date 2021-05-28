Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brian Howey column: Turning a red state purple can take a decade

By Brian Howey
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFANCY GAP, Va. — Georgia was as red a state as Indiana currently is. It took Stacey Abrams a decade of candidate recruitment, an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid, and the creation of Fair Fight Action set up to battle vote suppression for Democrats to put the state in the Joe Biden Electoral College column last November, as well as win two U.S. Senate seats.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Evan Bayh
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Democratic Party#Red State#Legislature#Democrats#Electoral College#U S Senate#Democratic#Republicans#Dnc#U S House#Hoosiers#The General Assembly#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Decade of defeats: The Republican failure to take down ObamaCare

The law that became Barack Obama’s presidential legacy and was dubbed "Obamacare," has been the scorn of Republican lawmakers since its passage in March 2010 – but the GOP has been unable to kill it. Despite having a GOP-controlled House and Senate during the first two years of Donald Trump’s...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa is a state of red flags

So, Gov. Kim Reynolds, you're going to use pandemic funds to brag about all Iowa has to offer? Really?. Are you also planning to tell businesses and individuals about Iowa's war on a woman's right to choose? Iowa's determination to make it harder to vote? Iowa's determination not to mandate a living wage for all those "great job opportunities" you brag about? Iowa is a state "led" by a governor who refused federal funds to help those in distress from the pandemic, refused a mask mandate and opened up earlier than the CDC - and common sense - recommended.
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Reacts to DOJ Suing Georgia Over Voting Law: 'It Should Be the Other Way Around'

Donald Trump said Georgia residents should mount their own lawsuits after the Department of Justice announced Friday it was suing the state over its new voting law. "Biden's Department of Justice just announced that they are suing the Great State of Georgia over its Election Integrity Act. Actually, it should be the other way around!" the former president said in a statement.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
PoliticsCorydon Times-Republican

COLUMN

Gov. Kim Reynolds turned her back on criminal justice reform last week. What brought it home wasn’t just her decision to sign a knee-jerk “Back the Blue” bill that overreacts to last summer’s racial justice protests and makes it even more difficult to hold bad cops accountable by granting qualified immunity from lawsuits. We knew it was coming.
POTUSWashington Post

Where Congress Stands on Undoing Trump’s Last-Minute Rules

Like presidents before him, Donald Trump raced to finalize new rules before he left office in January. The U.S. Congress, using a law designed for just such occasions, is moving to repeal as many as three of those rules. But the window to repeal even more probably has closed. 1....
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
Congress & Courtsalreporter.com

Former Congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88

Former Congressman Sonny Callahan has died at the age of 88, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday. “It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. ‘Sonny’ Callahan of Mobile,” Ivey said in a statement. “Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.”