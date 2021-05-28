Toronto Maple Leafs squander opportunity to close out series

Optimist: Th— Pessimist: THEY BLEW A 3-1 LEAD TO THE FUCKING HABS. THEY HAD THE EASIEST PATH THEY’LL EVER GET AGAINST THE OLDEST, MOST IMPORTANT RIVAL IN THE HISTORY OF THE FRANCHISE AND THEY PISSED IT AWAY LIKE BAD BEER AT A FRAT HOUSE. THEY MADE JOHN TAVARES—JOHN TAVARES WHO CHOSE THIS UNWORTHY FRANCHISE ABOVE ALL OTHERS, WHO CAME HOME, WHO BARELY ALLOWS HIMSELF TO HAVE EMOTIONS—THEY MADE JOHN TAVARES FIGHT LIKE HELL TO COME BACK FROM A FREAK INJURY ONLY TO WATCH AS HIS TEAM SHOWED ALL THE SCORING PROWESS OF THE BALD EUNUCH IN GAME OF THRONES EN ROUTE TO LOSING IN THE FIRST ROUND. THEY TOOK THE BEST OPPORTUNITY AND HANDED IT TO THEIR WORST ENEMY. I HATE THIS FUCKING TEAM.