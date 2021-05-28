Toronto Maple Leafs squander opportunity to close out series
An absolutely deflating ending to what was a rollercoaster Game 5 for the Toronto Maple Leafs now extends this series with the Montreal Canadiens getting fans in for Game 6. Going back to the Bell Centre, 2,500 fans will be waiting as the Canadiens will be the first NHL team in Canada to allow spectators at a game in over a year. It’ll provide a bit of a boost considering there hasn’t been any atmosphere at these games.tipofthetower.com