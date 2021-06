For the second time this offseason, we are digging into the Bleacher Nation Blackhawks Mailbag, answering your questions about the Chicago Blackhawks and anything else going on around the world of Hockey. Since we last spoke, the IIHF World Championships have come to a close, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are now in the second round, and the Blackhawks know where they are drafting in this upcoming July’s NHL Draft. So let’s get into it!