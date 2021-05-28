Longest-serving Sibley County attorney to retire

GAYLORD — When the second-longest-serving county attorney in the state started prosecuting cases for Sibley County, the job required just a third of his hours.

David Schauer continued also working in private practice for 30 years. It was just a few years ago that the Sibley County attorney’s post became a full-time job.

“Over 30-plus years I went from a part-time county attorneys office at 30%, with a private practice at 70%, to a full-time county attorneys office,” he said. “The caseload of the county work has exploded over that time period: criminal, juvenile, civil, support and administrative. I have successfully shepherded this office forward.”

Now he’s ready to turn over leadership to a new attorney. Schauer is retiring this fall when he turns 65.

He is an elected officer and he is retiring with over a year left on his term. The Sibley County Board will appoint a replacement who will hold the post until at least January 2023. An election will be held in November 2022.

Sibley County Administrator John Glisczinski said a hiring committee interviewed four applicants last week. They now are talking to references and will recommend a candidate next month. The County Board will consider the recommendation either June 8 or 22.

Schauer started the job in 1988, making him the longest-serving Sibley County attorney and the second-longest-serving currently active county attorney — behind only his old law school classmate Michael Junge in McLeod County.

The Winthrop resident said Sibley County is unique in being rural but so close to the Twin Cities metro.

“We experience both rural and urban issues,” he said. “We addressed those issues well. There is good balance.”

Schauer’s first homicide case came just two months after he was appointed — a stabbing in his own town of Winthrop.

“In retrospect it was a great learning opportunity,” he said.

Another most memorable case involved a mother who left her newborn baby in the woods.

“We found out about this 10 years later,” Schauer said. “Through a great investigation, a grand jury proceeding and criminal prosecution, we were able to hold the mother responsible. I still do not understand how a mother could do that.”

A rewarding resolution to a case followed the conviction of a man who threw his infant son across a room, causing serious injury.

The father earned a GED and trained to be a mechanic in prison and since has become “a productive member of society,” Schauer said.

The baby was adopted by his nurse.

“I got to do the adoption. That was special,” Schauer said.

Schauer said he won’t miss the long days — often 50 or more hours per week. But he will miss his colleagues — in his office and other county employees and board members.

“I have been blessed to have some longtime employees. Employees who are dedicated, who strive to do the right thing, to do justice,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

For his successor Schauer leaves the following advice:

“Hire good staff members and let them do their job. Don’t micromanage. Be willing to ‘check into things’ before giving an opinion or direction. And remember the county attorney’s office is just part of the whole service delivery by and for the county.”