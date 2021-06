The old saying goes “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it”, and after an unexpected loss in Game 1 the Sixers should do exactly that with their starting five. The Philadelphia 76ers best lineup all season long has been their starting 5, and it was the best lineup on Sunday. All five Sixers starters had a positive plus/minus. While every Sixers player off the bench had a negative plus/minus. Only one player had a negative plus minus that was in the single digits off the bench (minus Shake Milton who only played one minute).