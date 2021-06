The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are playing their second game and we do not know who will be available to the Jets for this game. We know that Mark Scheifele will be out through game five as he has a four game suspension for an ill-advised hit that he did not have to make. Paul Stastny missed game one with an unspecified illness. We shall see if he can return tonight. Dylan DeMelo left game one with an injury and there was no update on his availability yesterday. If he cannot play tonight the assumption is that Jordie Benn will play even if it should be Ville Heinola.