Why Real Madrid must still show interest in Jadon Sancho

There is no doubt that Real Madrid‘s top transfer target this summer will be Kylian Mbappe. They need his star power, they need him on the left side of the attack, and, most of all, they need his goals. But Real have known for a while that they cannot put all their eggs in one basket, especially with how volatile PSG can be at the negotiating table. We simply don’t know how hardline their stance will be, though there is optimism a deal can get done.