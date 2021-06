Pedro Pascal plays the helmeted title character in the phenomenon that is Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” and Ewan McGregor is filming the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series for the streamer, reprising his role from George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequels. But McGregor — who can currently be seen in Netflix’s “Halston” as the famed designer — and Pascal have points of intersection beyond “Star Wars.” Pascal recounted to McGregor how in 1996, after returning to New York from a summer trip in Spain, the friends who’d picked him up at the airport told him that the first thing he needed to do was watch “Trainspotting.” “And that began my absorption of your entire career,” Pascal said.