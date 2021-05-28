Blue Jays: Alek Manoah K’s 7 in a shut down Debut win against the Yankees

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn has built a nice early-season Cy Young resume, and looks to continue his hot start at home against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. The White Sox are -152 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Lynn (7-1, 1.23 ERA) has won six of his last seven starts while pitching to a 1.38 ERA in that span. However, his career numbers against Toronto are relatively poor, as he is just 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA in seven career appearances against the Blue Jays. Lynn is opposed by Toronto's promising rookie, Alek Manoah. Manoah is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA through his first two starts, but is coming off an outing where he allowed three home runs in 3.1 innings to the Marlins. The White Sox are an MLB-best 24-10 at home this season.