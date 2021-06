Orchard Park, N.Y. — When the NFL begins its season in September, players will have to reacquaint themselves with full stadiums packed with screaming fans. The Buffalo Bills played all eight of their regular season home games without fans in 2020 before opening up their stadium to limited capacity for their two playoff games. On Wednesday inside the newly-named Highmark Stadium, Sean McDermott had the noise blaring to help get his team prepared for the return to normalcy, even now several months before games begin.