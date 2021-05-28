Cancel
Over 10,000 women are suing Google over gender pay disparity

By S. Shah
Engadget
 20 days ago

Four women who worked at Google have won class-action status to proceed with their gender pay disparity lawsuit, reports Bloomberg. The latest ruling in the protracted legal battle means the suit can now apply to 10,800 women who held various positions at the tech giant since 2013. Those affected represent a broad cross-section of vocations including engineers, program managers, salespeople and at least one preschool teacher.

