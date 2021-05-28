Over 10,000 women are suing Google over gender pay disparity

The two most important laws protecting women from pay discrimination - the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act - have been around for more than six decades. Yet, the gender pay gap persists. Over the years, legal loopholes have been addressed to strengthen these protections, but if our current laws have not closed the pay gap, there may be more to it than equal pay for equal work. In this video, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Charlotte Burrows, Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, share their experiences and insights on the additional steps that ending the wage gap, once and for all, may require.