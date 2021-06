Belgian diplomat’s spouse invokes immunity over slapping incident in South Korea. The spouse of Belgium’s ambassador to South Korea, Xiang Xueqiu, will train her diplomatic immunity to keep away from legal fees over accusations she hit two store employees within the head in a row over shoplifting, police stated on Monday.Ambassador Peter Lescouhier has beforehand stated that he “sincerely regrets the incident involving his spouse”, including that he “needs to apologise on her behalf”.The Belgium embassy “has expressed it will preserve the precise of immunity for the ambassador’s spouse”, stated a…